UK, US opt out of international AI agreement at Paris Summit

The UK and US have refused to sign an international agreement on artificial intelligence (AI) at a global summit in Paris.

The statement, signed by France, China and India among other countries, pledges an "open", "inclusive" and "ethical" approach to the technology's development, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Downing Street said the UK "hadn't been able to agree all parts of the leaders' declaration" and would "only ever sign up to initiatives that are in UK national interests".

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance told delegates in Paris that too much regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) could "kill a transformative industry just as it's taking off".

Vance told world leaders that AI was "an opportunity that the Trump administration will not squander" and said "pro-growth AI policies" should be prioritised over safety.

He said that this would require regulation which fosters AI development "rather than strangles it".

Vance added that leaders in Europe should especially "look to this new frontier with optimism, rather than trepidation".

His comments appear to put him at odds with French President Emmanuel Macron, who defended the need for further regulation.

"We need these rules for AI to move forward," Macron said at the summit.

The statement signed by 60 countries says the summit has affirmed to reducing digital divides by promoting AI accessibility, and ensuring it is "transparent", "safe" as well as "secure and trustworthy", among other aims.

"Making AI sustainable for people and the planet," is listed as a further priority.

The agreement also notes that AI energy use - which experts have warned could rise to use as much as small countries in years to come - was discussed at a Summit for the first time.

