+ ↺ − 16 px

A British government spokesperson on Saturday expressed "deep concern" following the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a 26-year-old Turkish-American activist, who was shot dead by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

The incident occurred amidst weeks of escalating violence in the region.Eygi, known for her active role in solidarity movements supporting Palestinian rights, was fatally wounded during a demonstration against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita on Friday.According to Nablus Governor Ghassan Daghlas, an autopsy confirmed that Eygi was killed by a sniper's bullet to the head. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared dead on arrival.The British government, in its statement, emphasized the importance of civilian protection and reiterated its call for Israel to adhere to international law."It is imperative that civilians are protected," the spokesperson told Anadolu. "We continue to urge Israel to comply with international law."Eygi had been actively involved in solidarity movements supporting Palestinian rights. Her death has sparked outrage and calls for accountability from both local and international communities.The Israeli military has yet to comment on the specifics of the incident or the findings of the autopsy.

News.Az