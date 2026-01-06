UK welcomes full diplomatic ties with Palestine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UK welcomed the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine on Tuesday, confirming the opening of a Palestinian embassy in London the day before.

Giving an update on developments across the region, Hamish Falconer, the British minister for the Middle East told the parliament: "The UK formally recognized Palestine last Autumn to protect the viability of a two-state solution and create a path towards lasting peace for the Israeli and Palestinian people," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"We welcome the establishment of full diplomatic relations with the state of Palestine, and I can confirm the establishment of a Palestinian embassy in London today," he added.

Turning to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Falconer said that while there had been some improvement in aid access, significant obstacles remained.

"More trucks are entering Gaza, and this is very welcome. But right now, key crossings are closed, convoys are being turned back, medical and shelter supplies are blocked, and NGOs are being banned."

News.Az