Palestine opens its embassy in London

The Palestinian embassy in the United Kingdom was officially opened on Monday, more than three months after London recognized the State of Palestine.

Palestinian Ambassador Husam Zomlot, who was head of the Palestinian diplomatic mission, said that today is a historic moment: the opening of the State of Palestine's embassy in the United Kingdom with full diplomatic status and powers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He considered the inauguration of the embassy to be an important stage in British-Palestinian relations, and in the long march of the Palestinian people toward freedom and the right to self-determination.



Zomlot added that for generations of Palestinians in Gaza, the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem, in refugee camps as well as in the entire diaspora, this embassy represents proof that Palestinian identity cannot be denied.



For his part, representative of King Charles III Alastair Harrison declared that the opening of the embassy was a historic moment for Palestine and the beginning of a major change in bilateral relations.



The United Kingdom officially recognized the State of Palestine in September, two years after the outbreak of the Israeli war of extermination in Gaza in October 2023.

News.Az