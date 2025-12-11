Ukraine and EU leaders strike deal on EU membership plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is making technical progress toward joining the European Union, despite facing vetoes from Hungary.

The EU and Ukraine agreed on a 10-point plan to implement reforms to align with the bloc and eventually become a member, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"We see the membership of Ukraine in the EU as the political arm of the European security guarantee for Ukraine," EU enlargement chief Marta Kos said Thursday from an informal gathering in Lviv, Ukraine. She added that Ukraine's membership will be "central to make any peace settlement sustainable."

The action plan was created by Kos and Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka. Kos will bypass Hungary's veto on the official opening of accession negotiations, which normally requires unanimous approval of all 27 EU countries.

Ukraine will informally begin reforms with support from the European Commission.

News.Az