Germany unveils new Ukraine peace plan

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced Thursday that Kyiv and European allies have prepared a new peace proposal aimed at resolving territorial disputes in Ukraine. The plan will be discussed with the United States over the weekend.

At a Berlin news conference, Merz said he, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday to review the proposal, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

“The main issue is what territorial concessions Ukraine is prepared to make. But this question must be answered primarily by the Ukrainian president and people, as we made clear to President Trump,” Merz explained.

He added that if the process moves forward as planned, talks with the US will continue over the weekend, potentially leading to a meeting in Berlin early next week. US participation will depend on the joint drafting of the documents.

