Ukraine and U.S. set for high-level peace talks in Switzerland

Ukraine and the United States will hold consultations in Switzerland in the coming days to explore potential ways to end the war with Russia, Ukrainian officials announced on Saturday.

The discussions follow the circulation of a 28-point US plan, which includes concessions aligned with Moscow’s demands, News.Az report citing foreign media.

“In the coming days in Switzerland, we are launching consultations between senior officials of Ukraine and the United States on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement,” Rustem Umerov, Secretary of Ukraine’s Security Council (SNBO) and a member of the negotiating team, wrote on social media.

He added that Ukraine is approaching the talks with a clear understanding of its national interests.

“This is the next stage of dialogue that has been ongoing in recent days, aimed primarily at aligning our vision for further steps,” Umerov said.

The US plan reportedly calls for Ukraine to recognize Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk as effectively under Russian control, hold elections within 100 days, reduce its armed forces, and give up NATO membership ambitions, while phasing out sanctions on Moscow.

US officials have warned Kyiv that failing to engage with the proposal could affect military and intelligence support.

