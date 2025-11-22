Russia strikes Ukraine-Romania border checkpoint, Orlivka crossing temporarily suspended

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched a nighttime strike on the Orlivka checkpoint along the Ukraine-Romania border, temporarily halting operations at the international crossing, the State Customs Service of Ukraine reported.

“On the night of November 22, Russia struck the infrastructure of the Orlivka ferry complex,” the agency said, adding that all necessary measures are being taken to restore the checkpoint. Travelers are advised to use nearby crossings, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa regional military administration, Russia conducted another massive strike in the southern Odesa region overnight. Despite active air defense efforts, civilian infrastructure sustained damage, including facades, roofs, and windows of administrative buildings, and eleven trucks were damaged in a parking lot. Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured and are receiving medical care.

The Orlivka-Isakcha crossing serves as an international ferry point for cargo, passengers, and light vehicles between Ukraine and Romania, with pedestrian crossings also permitted. The checkpoint has been repeatedly targeted by Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In October 2024, operations were temporarily suspended due to strikes, and in October 2023, a night attack forced a halt to ferry operations, though no injuries were reported.

Authorities are actively working to stabilize operations at the crossing.

News.Az