Ukraine calls emergency UN Security Council meeting after deadly attack on Kyiv

Ukraine has requested an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting following a large-scale Russian missile assault on Kyiv, which left at least 16 people dead and 159 injured, including 12 children.

The meeting is scheduled for August 1 in New York, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed on social media, calling the strike “Russia’s latest escalation of terror,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Putin rejects peace efforts and wants to prolong his war,” Sybiha wrote on X. “The world has the strength to stop him — through united pressure and a principled stance for a full, immediate, and unconditional ceasefire.”

The attack marks one of the heaviest bombardments on the capital in recent weeks. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated this was the highest number of child casualties in a single attack since the war began in February 2022.

While peace talks remain stalled, U.S. officials are pushing for an urgent resolution. On July 31, U.S. senior diplomat John Kelley told the Security Council that President Donald Trump wants a deal to end the war by August 8.

Trump has threatened new tariffs on Russia — including secondary sanctions targeting nations still importing Russian oil, gas, and other exports. The proposed move would significantly affect major buyers like China and India.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said negotiations with Moscow have made “no progress,” while Russian attacks continue to intensify across Ukraine.

The UN Security Council, composed of 15 members — including permanent members Russia, the U.S., China, the U.K., and France — oversees global peace and security. However, Ukraine and its allies have repeatedly criticized Russia’s use of its veto power to block resolutions aimed at curbing its aggression.

As the Council prepares to convene, international attention is once again focused on whether global powers can unite to pressure Russia toward a ceasefire — or whether geopolitical divisions will continue to stall meaningful action.

