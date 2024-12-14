Ukraine calls for FIFA apology over Crimea map controversy

+ ↺ − 16 px

A map shown during the draw for the 2026 Fifa World Cup has been criticised by Ukraine as an "unacceptable error" after it appeared to exclude Crimea as part of the country, News.az reports citing BBC .

The graphic - showing countries that cannot be drawn to play each other for geopolitical reasons - highlighted Ukraine but did not include the peninsula that is internationally recognised to be part of it.Crimea has been under Russian occupation since 2014 and just a handful of countries recognise the peninsula as Russian territory.Ukraine Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhy said that the nation expects "a public apology".Writing on X, Tykhy said that Fifa had not only "acted against international law" but had also "supported Russian propaganda, war crimes, and the crime of aggression against Ukraine".He added a "fixed" version of the map to his post, highlighting Crimea as part of Ukraine's territory.Among the countries that cannot play each other are Ukraine and Belarus, Spain and Gibraltar and Kosovo versus either Bosnia and Herzegovina or Serbia.The Ukrainian Football Association has also sent a letter to Fifa secretary-general Mathias Grafström and UEFA secretary-general Theodore Theodoridis over the matter."We appeal to you to express our deep concern about the infographic map [shown] on December 13, 2024," the letter reads."Taking into account a number of official decisions and resolutions adopted by the Fifa Council and the UEFA executive committee since 2014... we emphasize that today's version of the cartographic image of Ukraine... is completely unacceptable and looks like an inconsistent position of Fifa and UEFA."BBC News has contacted Fifa for comment.The 2026 World Cup will start on 11 June that year in Mexico City and end on 19 July in New Jersey.The expanded 48-team tournament will last a record 39 days.Ukraine were placed in Group D alongside Iceland, Azerbaijan and the yet-to-be-determined winners of France's Nations League quarter-final against Croatia.

News.Az