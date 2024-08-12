Ukraine confirms operation in Russia's Kursk border region

+ ↺ − 16 px

At a Monday meeting led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s leadership openly referred to its military actions in Russia's Kursk border region as an "operation" for the first time.

At the meeting, Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, reported on "defensive actions and operations in the Kursk region,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.Additionally, according to the post, Zelenskyy said they instructed the interior minister and other officials to prepare a humanitarian plan for the area of operation, suggesting a broader strategy beyond military action.Zelenskyy also issued directives to develop a strategy to return Ukrainians from Russian captivity and seek permission from international partners for the use of long-range weapons to defend its territory.Last Tuesday, Russia said that Ukrainian troops, including tanks and armored combat vehicles, attacked its military positions near two border settlements in the Kursk region.Since then, Moscow has reported that it has been repelling incursions into the border region by Ukrainian forces, in addition to countering airstrikes launched at Kursk and surrounding regions.

News.Az