Ukraine confirms over 24,000 coronavirus cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Ukraine grew by 340 in the past day to 24,012, Health Minister Maxim Stepanov told a briefing on Monday, TASS reports.

"In the past day, 340 people contracted the coronavirus, including 13 children and 79 medical personnel," the health minister said.

The growth in infections in the past day dropped nearly 27.4% compared with Saturday (468 cases) and 13.5% compared with Friday. In the past day, ten deaths from the coronavirus were recorded in Ukraine versus 12 a day earlier. Some 152 people recovered versus 227 a day earlier.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 9,690 people have recovered in Ukraine and 718 people have died. Among them 7.2% are children and 19.2% are medical personnel.

The health minister said in the past day some 8,055 tests for the coronavirus were conducted in Ukraine, with more than 5.1% testing positive.

A total of 363,187 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Ukraine, according to the Health Ministry’s Center of Public Health.

The most affected are the Chernovitsky Region (3,377 cases), Kiev (3,043 cases) and the Rovno Region (1,770 cases). In the past 24 hours, most new cases were confirmed in Kiev (58), the Rovno Region (57) and the Lviv Region (31).

