Ukraine Defense Contact Group to hold next meeting next month

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ninth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein-9) is planned to be held in February, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“Back home after Ramstein 8. With each meeting, I see how our partners’ trust in Ukraine grows. This is all due to the hard work of our soldiers and representatives. More trust means more weapons. To protect our land, sea... and sky! Ramstein 9 will be held in February,” Reznikov wrote.

During the eighth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base, defense leaders from more than 50 countries failed to reach an agreement on the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said a decision would be made in the near future, although he kept up a note of caution.

News.Az