Ukraine expects $4.5 bn from IMF in 2017
- 04 Apr 2017 21:08
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
Ukraine’s National Bank has said that the country expects another $4.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the end of 2017, a day after the fu
"According to our forecasts we expect the receipt of approximately $4.5 billion - these are three tranches from the IMF - by the end of this year," the bank's deputy head, Oleg Churiy, told reporters on Tuesday.
The remarks came a day after the IMF announced the release of a $1 billion loan payment to Ukraine.
News.Az