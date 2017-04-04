Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine expects $4.5 bn from IMF in 2017

Ukraine’s National Bank has said that the country expects another $4.5 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the end of 2017, a day after the fu

"According to our forecasts we expect the receipt of approximately $4.5 billion - these are three tranches from the IMF - by the end of this year," the bank's deputy head, Oleg Churiy, told reporters on Tuesday.

The remarks came a day after the IMF announced the release of a $1 billion loan payment to Ukraine.

