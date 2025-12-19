Ukraine hits Russian shadow tanker in Mediterranean

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian aerial drones have struck a Russian “shadow fleet” oil tanker in the Mediterranean Sea for the first time, a source from Ukraine’s SBU security service told.

The vessel, identified as the Qendil, was hit more than 2,000 km from Ukraine, suffering critical damage. The tanker was empty at the time of the attack, the source said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The strike marks a significant expansion of Ukraine’s operational reach, highlighting growing pressure on Russia’s shadow shipping network used to move oil under sanctions.

