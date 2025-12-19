Macron says Europe must resume dialogue with Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron said Europe needs to re-engage directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to help shape a lasting peace in Ukraine, rather than relying solely on US-led talks.

Speaking after EU leaders agreed to provide €90 billion in loans to Ukraine, Macron stressed that Europe and Ukraine must have a seat at the negotiating table. He warned that excluding Europeans from direct dialogue risks leaving key decisions to others, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Macron said renewed talks with Russia should take place in coordination with Ukraine and with full transparency, as uncertainty remains over Moscow’s willingness to end the war amid ongoing peace negotiations involving the US.

News.Az