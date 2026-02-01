Ukraine introduces Starlink checks to combat Russian drones

A Starlink satellite-based broadband system used by Ukrainian servicemen is seen in Bakhmut on February 1, 2023. Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP

Only authorized Starlink terminals will be permitted to operate in Ukraine as part of efforts to counter Russia’s use of satellite internet on attack drones, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said, News.Az reports, citing Kiyv Post.

Writing on Telegram, Fedorov noted that Ukraine, in coordination with Starlink, has already taken initial measures that are delivering quick results against Russian drone activity. He added that the next phase will introduce a system allowing only approved terminals to function inside the country.

He said instructions for Ukrainian users to register their Starlink terminals for verification will be published in the coming days. Terminals that fail verification will be disconnected.

“The registration process will be simple, fast, and convenient for users. Detailed instructions will be published shortly,” Fedorov added, thanking Starlink and SpaceX for their cooperation and support.

Recent media reports have said Russian forces are increasingly installing Starlink terminals on strike drones in an effort to bypass Ukrainian air defenses.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russian troops have been using Starlink-equipped Molniya-2 attack drones.

Starlink-equipped UAVs can strike most of Ukraine and reach parts of Moldova, Poland, Romania, and Lithuania when launched from Russian-controlled territory.

Fedorov said the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense contacted SpaceX immediately after the issue emerged. His technology adviser, Serhiy Beskrestnov, later said SpaceX had begun implementing initial countermeasures at Ukraine’s request.

On the same day, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed that action had been taken to block unauthorized Russian use of Starlink.

“Looks like the steps we took to stop the unauthorized use of Starlink by Russia have worked. Let us know if more needs to be done,” Musk wrote on X in response to Fedorov’s post.

Musk on Wednesday insulted Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski after the latter shared an ISW report showing that Russian forces are increasingly using Starlink to guide drone attacks on Ukraine.

After reposting the report, Sikorski wrote on X: “Hey, big man, @elonmusk, why don’t you stop the Russians from using Starlinks to target Ukrainian cities? Making money on war crimes may damage your brand.”

Musk responded by calling Sikorski a “drooling imbecile” and defended Starlink as “the backbone of Ukraine’s military communications.”

The exchange revived a long-running dispute between the two over Starlink’s role in the war. In October 2025, Musk suggested Ukraine’s access could be limited, saying the Ukrainian front line would “collapse” without Starlink.

Sikorski replied that Poland, which pays about $50 million a year for Ukraine’s Starlink service, might seek other providers if SpaceX proved unreliable.

Musk dismissed the warning, saying Poland pays “a tiny fraction of the cost” and that there is “no substitute for Starlink.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also entered the debate, rejecting claims that Ukraine could be cut off from Starlink and accusing Sikorski of spreading misinformation.

Rubio said Ukraine would have “lost this war long ago” without the system.

News.Az