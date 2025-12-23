Russia strikes Kyiv: Residential buildings damaged, 4 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian drones struck Kyiv on Tuesday morning, damaging residential buildings and injuring at least four people, including a 16-year-old, officials reported.

Debris from a Russian drone fell in the Sviatoshinskyi district, breaking windows on the fifth floor of an apartment building. Emergency services rescued people trapped inside, and medical teams provided immediate care, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed two injuries in the city, while the head of the Kyiv city military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported one person trapped and injured. By 9:15 a.m., the total number of victims rose to four, including a woman hospitalized and others treated on site.

The attack comes amid Russia’s broader strikes across Ukraine, including the Rivne region, where residential buildings, vehicles, and a wooden farm building were damaged. Power outages affected many regions early Tuesday.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia might launch massive attacks during the Christmas holidays, despite Kremlin claims of a holiday truce.

News.Az