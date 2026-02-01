Zelensky says Abu Dhabi will host next trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky waits to welcome Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 4, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO/FILE PHOTO)
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that a new round of U.S.-mediated trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held in Abu Dhabi on February 4–5, adding that Kyiv is ready for “substantive discussions.”, News.Az reports, citing Jerusalem Post.
"Our negotiating team has just delivered a report. The dates for the next trilateral meetings have been set – February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi," he wrote on X.
"Ukraine is ready for a substantive discussion, and we are interested in ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and dignified end to the war."
By Salman Rahimli