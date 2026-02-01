Zelensky says Abu Dhabi will host next trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that a new round of U.S.-mediated trilateral talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held in Abu Dhabi on February 4–5, adding that Kyiv is ready for “substantive discussions.”, News.Az reports, citing Jerusalem Post.

"Ukraine is ready for a substantive discussion, and we are interested in ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and dignified end to the war."

