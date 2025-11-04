Russian drones strike Odesa twice overnight, targeting port and energy sites

Photo: Fires broke out at energy and port infrastructure sites as a result of the nighttime Russian attack (t.me/odeskaODA)

Russian forces launched two waves of drone attacks on Ukraine’s Odesa region overnight, striking port facilities and energy infrastructure, local authorities reported on Tuesday.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said Ukrainian air defenses intercepted the majority of the drones, but several struck civilian infrastructure, causing fires and damage to industrial facilities, road surfaces, and energy equipment. Emergency crews extinguished the fires quickly, and no casualties were reported, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Energy company DTEK confirmed that one of its facilities in the region suffered significant damage. The company said its teams will begin repairs once given clearance by the military and emergency services.

Air raid sirens sounded twice during the night. The first alert began at 11:58 p.m. on November 3 and lasted until 1:03 a.m., during which residents in the Izmail area reported multiple explosions. A second alert followed at 2:25 a.m., with further blasts near Izmail before an all-clear was issued at 3:23 a.m.

Odesa continues to face near-daily Russian strikes, largely launched from the Black Sea. The region has suffered repeated attacks on its port and energy infrastructure in recent weeks. On November 2, two people were killed and five trucks burned in an overnight strike. Just days earlier, on October 29, another DTEK facility was hit, leaving around 30,000 households without power and injuring one worker.

Russian attacks have also damaged residential buildings, hotels, and apartment blocks in previous strikes.

