Poland intercepts Russian plane over airspace breach

The Polish army confirmed on Thursday that Polish fighter jets intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft operating near its airspace over the Baltic Sea.

The incident comes as nations on NATO's eastern flank remain on high alert for potential airspace incursions, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

This follows September's violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian military jets for 12 minutes, just days after over 20 Russian drones entered Polish airspace.

"This morning, over the international waters of the Baltic Sea, Polish fighter jets intercepted, visually identified, and escorted from their area of ​​responsibility a Russian reconnaissance aircraft flying near the borders of Polish airspace," the army said.

It also said that at night, objects were observed entering Polish airspace from the direction of Belarus.

"After detailed analysis, it was determined that these were most likely smuggling balloons, moving in accordance with the wind direction and speed," the army said. It added that part of the airspace over northeast Poland's Podlaskie region, which borders Belarus, was temporarily closed to civilian traffic to ensure security.

News.Az