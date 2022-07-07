Ukraine investigating 21,000 alleged war crimes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine says it is investigating more than 21,000 war crimes and crimes of aggression allegedly committed by Russia since the start of its invasion, Posecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova said, News.az reports citing Unian.

She admitted that many trials would be held in absentia, but stressed that it was "a question of justice" to continue with the prosecutions.

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February. It denies all war crimes allegations.

News.Az