Ukraine is repelling Russian attacks in the eastern region, general staff says

Ukraine is repelling Russian attacks in the eastern region, general staff says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said Monday evening that its main focus is repelling Russian forces in Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivak and Marinka in the east, News.az reports.

It said over twenty attacks were repelled in the last 24 hours in those areas.

Russia launched 21 airstrikes and five missile strikes across Ukraine, including four in Kramatorsk from S-300 air defense systems.

Russia is also increasing the number of checkpoints and patrols in several occupied areas, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Over the last day, Ukrainian Defense Forces say they shot down a Russian Mi-24 helicopter and six UAVs.





News.Az