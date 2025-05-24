Ukraine reports Russian drone attack on Odesa

The attack targeted port infrastructure, though details on the extent of the damage have not been disclosed.
The Russian armed forces attacked Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast with attack drones on the night of 23-24 May, according to the local Prosecutor's Office, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.
