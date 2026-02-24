Ukraine reveals Kyiv's plan: Close skies, hit military, target Moscow's economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov unveiled Kyiv's "war plan" on Tuesday, detailing an aggressive military strategy aimed at inflicting significant damage on Russian forces and weakening Moscow's economy.

"Our war plan consists of three specific goals. 1. Close the sky. Protecting civilians and infrastructure is a top priority. Our goal is to identify 100% of aerial threats in real time and intercept at least 95% of missiles and drones," Fedorov said on Telegram, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The second is to "stop the enemy on land, at sea, and in cyberspace," he stated, adding that it entails increasing Russia's troop casualties to the point where Moscow "pays" with more lives for each kilometer captured.

"Our reference point is more than 200 dead invaders for each km2. This is the level of loss at which progress becomes impossible. Our goal is to stop the enemy in every domain -- on land, at sea, and in cyberspace. We know how to achieve this," he said.

The third pillar of the plan targets Russia's economic foundation, specifically its oil revenues and the so-called "shadow fleet" used to transport oil.

Fedorov argued that the Russian economy would collapse without those resources.

"We work every day to make every day of the war a threat to Russia's existence," he said.

News.Az