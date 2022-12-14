Ukraine shoots down 13 kamikaze drones over Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces have shot down 13 kamikaze drones over the capital city of Kyiv, said Serhii Popko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“Thanks to the effective work of the air defense and electronic warfare units, 13 kamikaze drones have already been destroyed,” Serhii Popko said.

According to local media, two administrative buildings and a private house were damaged in the morning drone attack on Kyiv city and region.

