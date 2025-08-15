Ukraine strikes oil refinery in Russia’s Samara oblast

An oil refinery in Syzran, Samara Oblast, Russia on fire following a reported drone attack on the facility overnight on Aug. 15, 2025. (Screenshot/Crimean Wind/Telegram)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian forces have carried out strikes on Russian targets overnight, hitting an oil refinery in Samara Oblast and a command post in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

The refinery, located in Syzran—the third-largest city in Samara Oblast, about 800 kilometers (500 miles) from Ukraine’s border—is part of Rosneft, Russia’s state-controlled oil giant and one of the world’s largest publicly traded petroleum companies. The facility supplies fuel to military units in central and southern Russia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The target was hit, with fire and explosions recorded," the Ukrainian military said, noting that Special Operations Forces coordinated the attack with other branches. The Syzran plant produces a wide range of fuels, including aviation fuel, and supports Russian Armed Forces operations.

In addition, Kyiv’s forces struck the command post of Russia’s 132nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade in Yenakiieve, Donetsk Oblast. The full impact of this strike is still being assessed.

Ukraine has regularly targeted military and industrial infrastructure deep inside Russia in an effort to weaken Moscow’s war capabilities. A similar attack on a Volgograd refinery on August 14 caused major fires at the facility.

News.Az