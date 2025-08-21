Ukraine test-fires 3,000-km range missile

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has successfully test-fired a domestically made long-range Flamingo missile, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine will launch mass production of the missile in January-February.

"The tests of this missile were successful. And so far, it is the most successful missile we have—it flies 3,000 kilometers, which is important. I believe that we cannot talk much about it until we can use hundreds of missiles. By December, we will have more of them. And by the end of December or in January-February, mass production should begin," Zelensky stated.

He also noted that in this matter, “we need to consider the financing of this program.”

News.Az