Drones strike Tolyatti chemical plant, massive fire erupts

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A drone attack has struck a major chemical enterprise in the Russian city of Tolyatti, in the Samara region, sending thick black smoke into the sky, according to reports and social media footage.





The target was identified as the KuibyshevAzot chemical plant, a large industrial facility specializing in nitrogen-based chemicals and polymer production, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Eyewitness videos and photos circulating online show dense smoke rising over the area, suggesting multiple fire hotspots following the strike. The full extent of the damage has not yet been independently confirmed.

This is reportedly the second time the facility has been targeted in March. Earlier on March 11, the same plant was also hit by drones, resulting in a fire, according to local reports.

KuibyshevAzot is one of Russia’s key chemical producers, manufacturing products such as ammonia, urea, ammonium nitrate, caprolactam, sulfuric acid, and synthetic materials used across agriculture, textiles, automotive, and electronics industries.

Authorities have not yet issued detailed official casualty or damage assessments. Investigations are ongoing as emergency services respond to the incident.

News.Az