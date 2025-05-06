Ukraine urges countries to skip Russia's Victory Day events

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Ukraine urged foreign nations to avoid taking part in the upcoming Victory Day celebrations in Russia, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On May 9, an annual military parade will take place in Moscow's Red Square with the participation of multiple foreign leaders in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement said the Russian army is currently committing “atrocities in Ukraine on a scale that Europe has not seen since World War II.”

“It is this army that will march on Red Square in Moscow on May 9,” the ministry said, accusing Moscow of inviting foreign military personnel to take part in the parade on May 9 to justify its “aggression,” and defining such participation as “unacceptable.”

It called on all foreign countries to refrain from allowing the participation of their military personnel in the Victory Day parade in Moscow, particularly states with a neutral stance either in international politics or on the Ukraine war, now in its fourth year.

“The participation of military personnel from such countries in a joint parade will directly violate such declared neutrality and will be seen as support for the aggressor state,” the statement said.

"We call on all foreign states and international organizations to honor the victims of World War II and the collective victory over Nazism, which at the same time does not justify Russian aggression and atrocities against Ukrainians."

