Ukraine warns Iran: It would have devastating consequences

Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Monday it had summoned Iran's charge d'affaires Shahriar Amouzegar to express deep concerns over reports of Iran possibly supplying Russia with ballistic missiles, News.az reports quoting Reuters.

The ministry said on Telegram that Amouzegar received a harsh warning that confirmation of deliveries would have "devastating and irreparable consequences" for bilateral relations.


