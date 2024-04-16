Ukraine's President signs mobilization bill

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine's bill on mobilization has been signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the online portal of Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, on April 16, News.Az reports citing The Kyiv Independent.

The bill was passed in its second reading in parliament on April 11 and was signed by the speaker of the parliament on April 15. The bill was submitted for presidential signature earlier on April 16.

The bill on mobilization is a critical component of the Ukrainian political and military leadership's efforts to update the legal framework around conscription in order to ramp up mobilization in 2024.

After an initial, contentious version of the mobilization bill was withdrawn in January, a new, updated version passed the first reading on Feb. 7. Lawmakers have proposed over 4,000 amendments to the bill since then.

Several key provisions of the earlier draft law were eventually passed by the parliament separately, with President Volodymyr Zelensky signing three laws in early April: on the lowering of the conscription age to 25, the introduction of an electronic register for conscripts, and the canceling of the "partially eligible" status.

The final version of the mobilization bill was approved by the parliament's National Security and Defense Committee on April 9.

Of the provisions remaining in the bill, key points include the right of disabled soldiers and those who have returned from captivity to discharge themselves, and the introduction of mandatory medical commission checks for those who previously held the "partially eligible" status.

Other provisions include penalties for those deemed to be dodging the draft, including the potential revoking of consular services and driver's licenses.

The parliament also voted to remove provisions on demobilization, which previously foresaw soldiers having the right to leave the military after 36 months of service, from the bill so that they could be considered separately.

