Ukraine’s Truskavets keen to co-op with Azerbaijan’s tourism districts

Truskavets, which is the main resort city of Ukraine, is particularly interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan's tourism districts, Mayor of Truskavets Andriy Kulchinsky said.

Kulchinsky said that one of the main priorities of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Ukraine is cooperation in the economy, culture, sports and tourism.

Kulchinsky spoke about holding an international competition of vocalists for the first time in the city, dedicated to the world-famous singer and composer, People’s Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, Muslim Magomayev.

The mayor also touched upon the development of tourism in Azerbaijan and noted that the mutual tourist exchange between the resort districts of Azerbaijan and Truskavets opens a new era in the development of bilateral relations, Trend reports.

In turn, the ambassador noted that Azerbaijani businessmen have made major investments not only in many economic projects, but also in the tourism sector of Ukraine. The ambassador also said there are quite favorable conditions for foreign investments in Azerbaijan.

Khudiyev noted that well-known Azerbaijani companies are ready to invest in major projects in Truskavets.

Joint work should be carried out for the implementation of economic and social projects between the districts of Azerbaijan and Ukraine’s Truskavets, Khudiyev added.

“The doors of Azerbaijan are open to Ukrainian investors,” he noted.

