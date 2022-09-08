Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: more than 1,000 sq km of territory liberated since Sept 1

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday said Kyiv's forces had liberated than 1,000 square km (390 square miles) of territory since Sept. 1 and recaptured dozens of settlements as part of a counteroffensive against Russia, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Zelenskiy made the remarks in an evening address. Separately, he released a video in which Ukrainian soldiers said they had taken the key eastern town of Balakleeia.


