Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets with UK PM Sunak

As part of his visit to London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, News.Az reports.

Posting a photo of his meeting with the UK premier on Telegram, Zelenskyy wrote that they continue to work for Ukraine's victory.

"Glad to meet again with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak. We continue our work for Ukraine's victory," Zelenskyy wrote.

Sunak, in turn, published a photo of his meeting with Zelenskyy near a helicopter.

"Welcome back, President Zelenskyy," he wrote on Twitter.

News.Az