Ukraine’s Zelenskyy names Baku among possible locations for Kyiv-Moscow talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Baku as a possible location for talks between Kyiv and Moscow talks, News.Az reports.

“We offered such cities as Warsaw, Istanbul and Baku to Russia for holding the negotiations. We also offer any other city which does not launch the missiles in the direction of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on Sunday in an address posted online.

News.Az