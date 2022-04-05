Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to address UN Security Counil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will deliver a speech at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday via videoconference, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

“I will address the Spanish parliament, as well as the UN Security Council on Tuesday,” Zelenskyy said.

“War crimes in Bucha and other cities will be discussed at the UN Security Council on Tuesday,” the Ukrainian leader added.

News.Az