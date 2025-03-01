Ukrainian ambassador nearly in tears during harsh Trump attack as Kremlin celebrates

+ ↺ − 16 px

Heartbreaking footage shows Ukraine's ambassador to the US close to tears as Donald Trump and JD Vance bully Volodymyr Zelensky.

The vile scenes in the Oval Office have been condemned around the world, except in Russia where they were greeted with glee. In a tense attack graceless Trump pummeled the Ukrainian President, saying he was in "no position" to dictate terms on peace, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

As the shameful debacle unfolded, ambassador Oksana Markarova could be seen doing her best not to cry. She watched on as the petulant President and his sidekick brought shame on the office with a relentless attack after a pro-Trump blogger demanded to know why Mr Zelensky was not wearing a suit.

Trump and Vance flew into a rage after the Ukrainian President said Vladimir Putin could not be trusted. The US President shouted the visitor down, saying he was being "very disrespectful".

And Trump ranted: "You're gambling with World War Three. You're gambling with World War Three, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people say they should."

Despite Mr Zelensky's attempts to de-escalate the shocking scene, Vance weighed in, screaming: "Have you said thank you, once, in this entire meeting?

"You went to Pennsylvania and campaigned for the opposition in October. Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America and the president who's trying to save your country."

The shameless posturing has been greeted with delight in Moscow. Former Russian President and Putin ally Dmitry Medvedev wrote: "The insolent pig finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office.

"And (Donald Trump) is right: The Kiev regime is 'gambling with WWIII." And Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it was a miracle the US representatives had restrained themselves from hitting Zelensky.

The cowardly US commander-in-chief later wrote of Mr Zelensky: "He disrespected the United States of American in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace."

But the Ukrainian President wrote on Twitter/X: "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you (President Trump), Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: "This is thuggery from Trump and Vance, plain and simple. They are bullying the brave true patriot Zelensky into accepting a deal which effectively hands victory to Russia. Unless the UK and Europe step up, we are facing a betrayal of Ukraine."

News.Az