Ukrainian and Russian humanitarian officials meet in Ankara

Top Ukrainian and Russian humanitarian officials, who oversee prisoner swaps, met Wednesday in the Turkish capital of Ankara, News.az reports citing Unian.

They also met with the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“The Turkish side made concrete proposals to intensify the resolution of humanitarian issues,” Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on his official Telegram account. “Turkey, as a partner of Ukraine, has repeatedly demonstrated its active participation in solving many problems related to Russia's armed aggression.”

Tatyana Moskalkova, Russia’s human rights commissioner, said she continues to work with Lubinets “to assist in the exchange of prisoners of war.”

“I asked my Ukrainian colleague to consider the possibility of providing assistance to Ukrainian citizens who would like to come to Russia to visit their relatives suffering from serious illnesses,” she said. “In the context of the complex construction of humanitarian corridors, these people need the help of the ombudsman.”

