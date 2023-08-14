Ukrainian army liberated 3 sq km of territory in Bakhmut direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past week, Ukraine liberated 3 square kilometers in the Bakhmut direction, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said, News.az reports citing Kyivpost.

"In the Bakhmut sector, three square kilometers [1.2 square miles] were liberated last week. In total, 40 square kilometers have been liberated on the southern flank of the Bakhmut sector," Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar told state television.

According to her, since the beginning of 2023, the Russian army has been trying to advance with large-scale attacks in several directions, mainly from the east.

Maliar asserted that heavy battles currently take place and Ukrainian Armed Forces mobilized all their forces to stop the enemy.

