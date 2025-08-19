Ukrainian drones strike oil refinery in Russia’s Volgograd oblast

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drones hit Lukoil’s oil refinery in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast overnight on Aug. 19, sparking a fire at the country’s second-largest refinery, regional governor Andrei Bocharov said.

Residents told Russian media they heard between four and 10 explosions, with drones flying at low altitude and flashes lighting up the night sky. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed 13 Ukrainian drones were shot down over the region, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Volgograd refinery, with an annual capacity of 14.8 million tons, is a key producer of petroleum products in Russia’s Southern Federal District. It had already suspended operations after drone strikes earlier this month that knocked out units accounting for the plant’s entire refining capacity, Reuters reported.

Ukraine has not commented on the latest attack. Kyiv has repeatedly targeted oil infrastructure deep inside Russia to weaken Moscow’s war effort.

At least three other refineries — in Saratov, Ryazan, and Novokuibyshevsk — have recently reduced or halted operations following similar drone strikes. The disruptions have pushed wholesale gasoline prices in Russia to record highs, according to the Moscow Times.

News.Az