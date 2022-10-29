Ukrainian food exports exceed 9 million tons

+ ↺ − 16 px

The amount of grain and other food products exported from Ukraine this year amounted to 9,239,819 tons as of October 27, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) announced on Saturday, News.az reports citing Teletrader.

On Friday, six ships left Ukraine with 223,430 tons of grain and other products, heading to Israel, Belgium, China, Italy and Egypt to be processed and then shipped to other countries.

The JCC stated that 101 vessels are registered for inspection, while another 76 have applied to join the initiative.

News.Az