Ukrainian foreign minister calls Kyiv strikes "heinous act of barbarism"

Ukrainian foreign minister calls Kyiv strikes heinous act of barbarism

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, called the Russian missile strikes in Kyiv a "heinous act of barbarism" in a tweet Thursday, News.az reports.

Ukrainian officials have condemned Russia’s missile attack on Kyiv Thursday night, which they say occurred as the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was finishing a visit to the Ukrainian capital. 


