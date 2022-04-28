Ukrainian foreign minister calls Kyiv strikes "heinous act of barbarism"
Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, called the Russian missile strikes in Kyiv a "heinous act of barbarism" in a tweet Thursday, News.az reports.
Ukrainian officials have condemned Russia’s missile attack on Kyiv Thursday night, which they say occurred as the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was finishing a visit to the Ukrainian capital.