Ukrainian nuclear operator says Zaporizhzhia plant at "risk of violating radiation" safety standards

The Ukrainian nuclear power operator, Energoatom, says that as of Friday, the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia "operates with the risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards," News.az reports.

Energoatom alleged the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) by Russian forces last week, and over ten "arrivals" near the plant, close to the first power unit on Thursday, "caused a serious risk to the safe operation of the plant."

"As a result of the attack on the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the emergency protection on one of the power units was activated; one of the three operating power units is now disconnected," Energoatom said on its Telegram channel.

While the plant is under Russian control, most of the technicians are still Ukrainian. The Russian side has claimed that it is the Ukrainians who are shelling the territory of the power plant.

Energoatom said the nitrogen-oxygen station, the domestic sewage pumping station, and the combined auxiliary building were seriously damaged during the shelling, as well as "three radiation monitoring sensors around the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel site of the ZNPP."

The operator added that the fire department located outside the ZNPP is intended for "protection from fires and their extinguishing in case of emergency situations at the station, was also fired upon."

CNN is unable to confirm the details provided by Energoatom, but the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said on Thursday that some parts of the plant were inoperable.

Energoatom reported that "the Ukrainian staff of the station continues to work and make every effort to ensure nuclear and radiation safety, as well as eliminate the consequences of damage."

"Currently, the Zaporizhzhia NPP continues to operate and produce electricity for the needs of the domestic power system."

News.Az