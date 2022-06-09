Ukrainian president signs decree on sanctions against Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kiev has imposed sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s decree published on his website on Thursday, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

"Based on Article 107 of the Ukrainian Constitution, I hereby enact the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council’s decision dated June 9, 2022, ‘On the introduction of special personal economic and other restrictions (sanctions)’," the decree reads.

News.Az