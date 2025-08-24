Yandex metrika counter

Ukrainian President thanks Azerbaijan for supporting his country

  • World
  • Share
Ukrainian President thanks Azerbaijan for supporting his country
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit : Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the support provided to his country.

Еhe Ukrainian leader shared the corresponding publication on the social network X, News.Az reports.

He noted that he highly appreciates the congratulations of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day, as well as his respect for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

"Dear President, Ukraine and Azerbaijan have always supported each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are sincerely grateful to friendly Azerbaijan for its humanitarian and other assistance. We look forward to further strengthening our strategic partnership for the benefit of our peoples," the statement said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      