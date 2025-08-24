Ukrainian President thanks Azerbaijan for supporting his country

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the support provided to his country.

Еhe Ukrainian leader shared the corresponding publication on the social network X, News.Az reports.

He noted that he highly appreciates the congratulations of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Independence Day, as well as his respect for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

"Dear President, Ukraine and Azerbaijan have always supported each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are sincerely grateful to friendly Azerbaijan for its humanitarian and other assistance. We look forward to further strengthening our strategic partnership for the benefit of our peoples," the statement said.

News.Az