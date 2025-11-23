Umerov says Ukraine’s peace plan is nearing final approval

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov has said that a peace plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war is in its final stages of approval.

He wrote about the progress on his Telegram channel while commenting on the preliminary results of the Ukrainian delegation’s meetings in Geneva as part of the negotiations on the plan, News.Az reports.

Umerov said the current version of the document, though still undergoing final approval, already reflects most of Ukraine’s key priorities. He added that Kyiv values the constructive engagement of the United States and its attentiveness to Ukraine’s comments, noting that this has enabled the sides to move forward in the joint process. “We expect further progress today,” he wrote.

On November 23, Ukrainian, European, and American delegations began meetings in Switzerland to discuss steps to end the conflict.

News.Az