UN authorizes Haiti security force for another year

The United Nations Security Council unanimously agreed on Monday to extend for another year its authorization of a Kenyan-led international security force helping fight armed gangs in Haiti, News.Az reports citing Reuters .

Haitian leaders last week warned of worsening insecurity in the Caribbean country. Powerful gangs, armed with weapons largely trafficked from the United States, have united in the capital under a common alliance and now control most of the city and are expanding to nearby areas.

The security assistance mission, while approved by the U.N. Security Council, is not a United Nations operation. The mission has so far made little progress toward helping Haiti restore order with only 400 Kenyan police officers on the ground so far and a shortfall in funding.

