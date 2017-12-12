UN: Azerbaijan's GDP to grow by almost 2% in 2018

The UN predicts an increase in Azerbaijan’s GDP by 1.8 percent in 2018, according to the ‘World Economic Situation and Prospects-2018 (WESP) report prepared by

According to the report, Azerbaijan's GDP will decrease by one percent in 2017 and will grow by 2.3 percent in 2019.

The restoration of the country's economy in 2018 and 2019 will help launch gas production as part of the second stage of development of Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas condensate field, the report said.

The UN forecasts for 2018 exceed the expectations of the Azerbaijani government. So, the country’s government predicts real GDP growth of the country in 2018 at 1.5 percent.

