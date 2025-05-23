UN chief condemns Gaza conflict’s ‘cruelest phase’

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that Palestinians in Gaza are "enduring what may be the cruelest phase of this cruel conflict" amid Israel’s intensified military offensive.

"For nearly 80 days, Israel blocked the entry of life-saving international aid," he said in a statement. "The entire population of Gaza is facing the risk of famine, News.Az reports citing Gulf Times.

"The Israeli military offensive is intensifying with atrocious levels of death and destruction."

Israel resumed major operations in Gaza on March 18, ending a two-month ceasefire.

Aid began trickling into the Gaza Strip this week for the first time in more than two months, amid condemnation of the Israeli blockade that sparked severe shortages of food and medicine.

Guterres said Israel has only authorized for Gaza what "amounts to a teaspoon of aid when a flood of assistance is required" and again signaled that the UN won't take part in a new US-backed distribution plan.

"Without rapid, reliable, safe and sustained aid access, more people will die - and the long-term consequences on the entire population will be profound," Guterres told reporters.



Guterres warned that of almost 400 trucks cleared for entry into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing, supplies from only 115 have been able to be collected.



"The needs are massive -- and the obstacles are staggering," he said.



"Strict quotas are being imposed on the goods we distribute -- along with unnecessary delay procedures."



"Israel has clear obligations under international humanitarian law," Guterres added. "As the occupying power, it must agree to allow and facilitate the aid that is needed."



Israel has allowed aid deliveries by the UN and other aid groups to briefly resume until a new US-backed distribution model - run by the newly created Gaza Humanitarian Foundation - is up and running by the end of the month. The UN says the plan is not impartial or neutral, and that it will not be involved.



"The United Nations has been clear: We will not take part in any scheme that fails to respect international law and the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality," Guterres said.



The UN and its partners have a plan to get the aid needed into Gaza, he said.



"The supplies - 160,000 pallets, enough to fill nearly 9,000 trucks - are waiting," Guterres said. "This is my appeal for life-saving aid for the long-suffering people of Gaza: Let's do it right. And let's do it right away.

News.Az